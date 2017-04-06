Standing Tall for Bre benefit this weekend in Prescott

That was person in the accident, their daughter Breanna.
“I mean we were both crying and just both devastated as she was in the accident and lost both her legs despite the doctors trying their best in surgery and her in being the ICU for three days,” Pam Kinneman said. “And she was the one trying to cheer us up.”
Such strength and positive attitude in the wake of an awful tragedy Kinneman takes from the simple fact she feels blessed to be alive at all given the circumstances. Indeed, she was the one who popped the question before her parents could tell her: “Ma, I don’t have any legs, do I?”
“I don’t what it is, but I feel like I should have died,” Bre said. “At first I really wasn’t sure what to or how to think about it, but I realize now this is a second chance for me and I am determined to take this chance wherever it leads me and I am determined to walk and run again.”
To help Bre with this second chance a benefit for her - “Standing for Bre” - will take place this Saturday, April 8 at the Confluence Events Center in Prescott at old Ptacek’s building on Orrin Rd. from 2-10 p.m. There will be a chicken dinner, live and silent auctions, kids’ activities, a dance with a live DJ, raffle, games and much more.
|Bre Kinneman, her mother Pam and her dog 'Roo. Bre's benefit is this Saturday from 2-10 p.m. at the Confluence Events Center in Prescott