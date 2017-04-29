St. Paul Saints tryouts on May 4 at CHS Field

ST. PAUL, Minn. - On Thursday, May 4 the St. Paul Saints will hold their annual open tryout at CHS Field, 360 Broadway St in Saint Paul.
It’s a free tryout
and registration begins at 9:00 a.m. at the front gate of the ballpark
located on Broadway St. The tryout begins at 10:00 a.m. Each person
showing up should come baseball ready in baseball attire, cleats, bring
their own glove, and a wood bat for position players. All participants
can showcase their talents at only one position.
Infielders will go through various defensive drills and show off
their arms across the diamond. Outfielders will show their range and
showcase their arm as well. All position players will have a chance to
take a few swings. Pitchers will throw bullpen sessions while catchers will
get behind the dish and show their ability to block balls and throw out
baserunners.
If the tryout is rained out it will be rescheduled for the next day, on Friday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m.
The Saints can carry a maximum of 28 players into spring training, and the roster maximum this season is 23 players.
For more information about the tryout contact the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.
The Saints 2017 season begins on May 18 with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Gary SouthShore Railcats.