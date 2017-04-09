Spring rules hearing/WCC meeting on April 10

In Pierce County, the meeting takes place in Ellsworth at the Ellsworth High School Cafetorium.
Individuals interested in natural resources management have an opportunity to provide their input by non-binding vote and testimony to the Department of Natural Resources, Natural Resources Board and the Conservation Congress on proposed rule changes and advisory questions relating to fish and wildlife management in Wisconsin. County residents have the option to run for a seat on the Conservation Congress and to elect delegates from their county to represent their county views regarding natural resources on the Conservation Congress. Also, individuals have the opportunity to bring forth new conservation issues of a statewide nature to the attention of the Conservation Congress through the citizen resolution process.
To find out more information and get a glimpse of the 2017 rules hearing questionnaire, go to the following web page: http://dnr.wi.gov/About/WCC/springhearing.html.