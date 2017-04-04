Spring election today

Locally, balloting will be done at the City Building in Prescott at 800 N. Borner St., Clifton Town Hall on CTH. FF in Clifton Township; Oak Grove Town Hall on 1110th St. in Oak Grove Township and Diamond Bluff Town Hall on 290th Ave. in Diamond Bluff Township.
On the ballot for statewide races, are the campaign for Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) between incumbent Tony Evers seeking his third term, and challenger Lowell Holtz, a school superintendent of the Beloit and Whitnall school districts. Also on the statewide ballot is a State Supreme Court seat held by incumbent Justice Annette Ziegler. She is running unopposed.
In the City of Prescott, incumbent Alderperson Galen Seipel is running unopposed for Wards 5&6 in the city. Three persons are running as write-in candidates for the at-large city council seat which is held by Robert Daugherty, who is stepping down when his term his up. These three write-in candidates are Dan Finley, Mark Redding and Darlyn Hintz. All the write-in candidates’ names will not appear on the ballot but persons can write-in either candidate’s name on the write-in portion or line of the ballot.
There are no contested races in the townships of Clifton and Diamond Bluff. All the incumbents are running unopposed which in Clifton include Chairman LeRoy Peterson, Supervisors Joe and John Rohl and Treasurer/Clerk Judy Clement-Lee. In Diamond Bluff the incumbents are Chairman Jeff Holst, Supervisors Pat Atherton and Roger Dosdall, Clerk Todd Mehrkens and Treasurer Mark Place.
Where the contested races are are in Oak Grove Township. There four contested races for town offices.
Current town supervisor and county board member and semi-retired farmer Jerry Kosin is running for Town Chairman, a position he’s held before, against Thomas Thomasser, a businessman who owns the Pacific Canvas and Leather Company.
Running for the Town Clerk position are Lee Boles, a farmer and Winfield research technician against Andria Hayday, a writer and editor and project manager and who is currently a member of the town’s Planning Commission.
Running for the Town Treasurer position is the current incumbent Jeremy Boles, who has been Treasurer since 2005 and is a real estate broker, and Bill Riley, who works in the finance, billing and IT departments with AT&T.
And running for one of the Supervisor seats are Daniel Johnson, who is on the Prescott Fire and EMS Board and the Oak Grove Planning Commission and works in the corporate security field, and James Boles, a dairy farmer and also a member of the Oak Grove Planning Commission.