Sen. Ron Johnson to visit Prescott on April 11

United States Senator Ron Johnson will be visiting Prescott High School on Tuesday, April 11th in the high school auditorium from 2:30 until the end of the day.
Sen. Johnson will be meeting with students from social studies classes and any other interested
students during that time.
With Sen. Johnson's visit, three United States Senators will have visited
Prescott. Russ Feingold came to Prescott High School three times and Herb Kohl made a trip in 2007. This will be Sen. Johnson's second visit to Prescott since being first elected in 2010.