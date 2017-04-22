Sen. Baldwin joins bipartisan group of Federal lawmakers urging continue broadband development in rural communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a member of the bipartisan Senate Broadband Caucus, joined a group of 56 Senators in urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to continue advancing broadband deployment in rural communities.
In a letter to Chairman Pai,
Commissioner O’Rielly and Commissioner Clyburn, the Senators expressed
concerns about the high cost of these critical services in many rural
communities and stressed that more Americans should have the opportunity
to purchase affordable broadband to keep them connected.
As
a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, Senator Baldwin has made it a
priority to expand and improve communications infrastructure in rural
areas of Wisconsin. She joined a bipartisan group of senators in urging President Trump to include broadband in any infrastructure initiative, and joined a bipartisan group of Senators in sending a letter to the new FCC Chairman Ajit Pai asking him to prioritize mobile broadband deployment in rural and underserved areas along with hosting a rural broadband roundtable in Eagle River with
local community leaders and broadband advocates on broadband expansion,
adoption and utilization in rural Wisconsin.