Safest March on Wisconsin roads since World War II

MADISON - Preliminary data shows 28 people died in Wisconsin traffic crashes last month, seven fewer compared to March of last year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
In terms of traffic deaths, last month was tied for the second safest month of March since the end of World War II. The safest March occurred in 2010 with 23 fatalities, and the deadliest March was in 1970 with 99 fatalities.
Over the first three months of this year, a total of 98 people were killed in crashes, 24 fewer than the same period last year (a decrease of nearly 20 percent) and six less compared to the five-year average.
"The return of warmer weather means more bicyclists, pedestrians and motorcycles will be traveling along Wisconsin roadways, so all travelers need to be alert, patient and willing to share the road," said David Pabst, director of WisDOT's Bureau of Transportation Safety. "Also, April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, so we're reminding people to put down their phones or electronic devices, eliminate all distractions, and just focus on driving."
