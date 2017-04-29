Prescott Pirates open 2017 season on May 7

The Prescott Pirates will begin their 2017 season of amateur, town league baseball on May 7 at home against Hager City. First pitch is at 1 p.m.
Last season the Pirates once again finished atop their division in the St. Croix Valley League for the sixth season in a row and made the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament for the fifth season in a row.
The Pirates will host five of its first league at Firehall Field with a weekend series against Bay City and Plum City May 20 and 21, Ellsworth on June 3 and Hudson June 10.
The Pirates will play 20 games, including the annual Plum City Memorial Weekend Tournament and the annual River Rumble in Hastings, Minn. on July 21.
You can see the full schedule with this link.