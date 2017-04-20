Pierce County Board declines sale of public land in Oak Grove Township

ELLSWORTH - The Pierce County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted down the proposed sale of county own land in Oak Grove Township near the Estates of Diamond Bluff subdivision during their monthly meeting Tuesday morning at the county courthouse.
A private landowner in the area was offering to buy the land from the county adjacent to parcels he owns.
But Board members expressed a willingness to keep the land, which is bluff country overlooking the Mississippi River and leads down to it, in county hands to see if measures can be taken to increase public access. Indeed, some of the residents who also own land next these public parcels were doing just that on their own.
