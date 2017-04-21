PHS track teams teams place third at PHS Invite

Winning first place in the boys' meet for the Cardinals was Cody Hauenstein in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:14. The boys' 3200-meter relay team of Hauenstein, Phil Pena, Ben Barksdale and Josh Dickey also won first in a season-best time of 8:46.77.
For the girls', PHS's Alysse Lewis won another triple jump competition, taking first in 32 feet, eight inches.
|Prescott's Katie Burmood takes the relay baton in the 400-meter relay.
|Prescott's Ty Sanford leaps over a hurdle in the 300-meter IM hurdle race.