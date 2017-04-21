Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, April 21, 2017

PHS track teams teams place third at PHS Invite

Both Prescott High School Track and Field Teams took third place at their own Prescott Invitational held Thursday at Laney Field.

Winning first place in the boys' meet for the Cardinals was Cody Hauenstein in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:14. The boys' 3200-meter relay team of Hauenstein, Phil Pena, Ben Barksdale and Josh Dickey also won first in a season-best time of 8:46.77.

For the girls', PHS's Alysse Lewis won another triple jump competition, taking first in 32 feet, eight inches.

Read more about the Prescott Invitational in next week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.

Prescott's Katie Burmood takes the relay baton in the 400-meter relay.



Prescott's Ty Sanford leaps over a hurdle in the 300-meter IM hurdle race.





