Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

PHS softball team tops Somerset 10-0

The Prescott High School softball team beat Somerset 10-0 on Monday in six innings at Biggs Field
in Prescott.

The Cardinals used a balanced hitting attack and strong pitching by Kaili Wescott to down the Spartans. Wescott held Somerset scoreless over five innings, giving up only a few hits with seven
strikeouts.

Haley Miner blasted two hits including a triple. Molly Hoopingarner also had two hits and drove in two runs. Kaelyn Lewis added a double for the home victors.

The win improved Prescott's record to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the Middle Border Conference. The Cardinals' contest with New Richmond yesterday was rained out. PHS is at Osceola Thursday.

Prescott's Mackenzie Carey knocks the ball through the infield during the Cardinals' contest with Somerset. Photo by Jason Strangis.

Posted by at

Blog Archive