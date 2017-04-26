PHS softball team tops Somerset 10-0

in Prescott.
The Cardinals used a balanced hitting attack and strong pitching by Kaili Wescott to down the Spartans. Wescott held Somerset scoreless over five innings, giving up only a few hits with seven
strikeouts.
Haley Miner blasted two hits including a triple. Molly Hoopingarner also had two hits and drove in two runs. Kaelyn Lewis added a double for the home victors.
The win improved Prescott's record to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the Middle Border Conference. The Cardinals' contest with New Richmond yesterday was rained out. PHS is at Osceola Thursday.
|Prescott's Mackenzie Carey knocks the ball through the infield during the Cardinals' contest with Somerset. Photo by Jason Strangis.