PHS diamond teams victorius Tuesday

Both the Prescott High School baseball and softball teams won their contests yesterday afternoon in Prescott.
The PHS baseball team downed Baldwin-Woodville 8-3. The Cardinals plated seven runs off six hits in the third inning and held the lead for the duration of the ballgame. Matt Langer was the winning pitcher and Luke Murphy pitched the final two innings for the hold.
The Prescott High School softball team downed River Falls 10-2. The Cards led just 3-2 in the sixth when the played also seven runs on seven hits. Kaili Wescott was the winning pitcher.
The Cardinal baseball team is 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the Middle Border Conference while Prescott's softball team is 3-2. The PHS baseball team us at Amery Thursday while the Cardinal softball team plays its first MBC contest at St. Croix Central.