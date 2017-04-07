PHS boys' place third at SCC Invite

HAMMOND - The Prescott High School track and field team placed third in the boys' team standings at the 12-team St. Croix Central Invitational Thursday.
Elk Mound was first in the boys team standings with 129 points followed by the host Panthers with 103 and then the Cardinals at 90 points.
Prescott was powered by first place finishes from Phil Pena in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs and a first in the 3200-meter relay. Westy Bartch also won his second straight shot put event and Cody Hauenstein won his second straight 800-meter run.
PHS also had a first place win from Alysse Lewis in the triple jump for the second straight meet.
More on the results of this meet and a preview of the Cardinals upcoming season in next week's Prescott Journal, on the newsstand and in town next Wednesday.