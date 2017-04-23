PHS baseball team weekend winners

On Thursday the Cardinals topped St. Croix Central at home 6-1 led by winning pitcher Andrew Rozmariek's efforts on the mound and a 4-for-4 hitting performance by Pete Brookshaw.
Twenty-four hours later PHS won a non-conference contest over St. Paul Highland Park 7-1, also at Firehall Field. Bo Smith drove in four runs on three hits for the Cards while Brookshaw hit an RBI-double.
Prescott closed the week with a doubleheader sweep at Durand Saturday by scores of 11-1 and 13-6.
PHS is at Pine Island, Minn. on Monday. Read more about PHS baseball's week in the print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.
|Prescott's Pete Brookshaw slides successfully into home plate against St. Paul, Minn. Highland Park at Firehall Field.
|PHS pitcher Dan Knopf winds up for his pitch with second baseman Luke Murphy standing ready.