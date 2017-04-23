Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, April 23, 2017

PHS baseball team weekend winners

The Prescott High School Baseball Team won four games in three days of action this weekend to improve to 10-2 this season, 3-2 in the Middle Border Conference.

On Thursday the Cardinals topped St. Croix Central at home 6-1 led by winning pitcher Andrew Rozmariek's efforts on the mound and a 4-for-4 hitting performance by Pete Brookshaw.

Twenty-four hours later PHS won a non-conference contest over St. Paul Highland Park 7-1, also at Firehall Field. Bo Smith drove in four runs on three hits for the Cards while Brookshaw hit an RBI-double.

Prescott closed the week with a doubleheader sweep at Durand Saturday by scores of 11-1 and 13-6.

PHS is at Pine Island, Minn. on Monday. Read more about PHS baseball's week in the print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesday.

Prescott's Pete Brookshaw slides successfully into home plate against St. Paul, Minn. Highland Park at Firehall Field.

PHS pitcher Dan Knopf winds  up for his pitch with second baseman Luke Murphy standing ready.



