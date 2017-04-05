PHS Baseball team rallies to win season-opener

PHS scored five runs on two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, including a two-run double by Pete Brookshaw, a two-run RBI-single by Bo Smith and a past ball which scored Jake Block from third base. Then in the sixth two errors plated two runs for the Cards and Zach Dolan drove in a run on a base hit.
Winning pitcher Andrew Rozmairek came to the mound in the sixth inning. He pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the seventh with a strkeout and a 6-4 double play, one of four Prescott turned in the ballgame.
Prescott opens Middle Border Conference play Thursday at Ellsworth with the first pitch at 5 p.m.
|Prescott's Bo Smith notched a key hit in the fifth inning to help Prescott rally past Altoona Tuesday at Firehall Field in Prescott by an 8-4 score.