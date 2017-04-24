Motorcycle accident in Oak Grove injuries rider.

OAK GROVE TWP. - On Saturday April 22, 2017 at 12:32 PM the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash near Hwy 10 and 1090th St. in the Town of Oak Grove.
A 2010 Victory motorcycle operated by Thomas Gerald Filipek, 53, of Hugo, Minn. reportedly lost control while attempting to stop for the stop sign at the intersection. Thomas sustained injuries when he fell off of his motorcycle while trying to stop. Subsequently, he was transported to Regions Hospital by River Falls EMS with undetermined injuries.