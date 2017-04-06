‘Legally Blonde’ to be performed this weekend at Prescott Auditorium

“Legally Blonde” was a 2001 breakout hit for actress Reese Witherspoon. It’s the story of a blonde sorority queen named Elle who is dumped by her boyfriend and decides to follow him to law school to try and win him back. Once there, Elle learns she has more legal savvy than she ever imagined.
“She’s a very confident young woman and is a little uncertain about what she wants in life,” said Kristen Hofmeister, one of the directors of the Prescott musical/comedy along with Brittani Kamrath. “As the show progresses she realizes that what she wants is a little different than what she expected. She tests herself intellectually and is a very loyal friend. She discovers she has more brains than she thought. It’s a very strong female character.”
|The cast and crew of "Legally Blonde"