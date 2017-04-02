Last minute tips to obtain an ID to vote on Tuesday's spring election

MADISON - Most Wisconsin voters already have some form of ID required to vote in Tuesday's spring election. The most common forms of IDs are a Wisconsin driver license or ID. The Wisconsin Elections Commission website<http://www.bringitwisconsin.com/do-i-have-right-photo-id> explains other acceptable IDs. There is no separate "voter ID."
Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID should visit DMV's website (wisconsindmv.gov<http://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/online-srvcs/external/dmv.aspx>)
for an overview. There are documentation requirements, such as a birth
certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, necessary to
obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. If all documentation is not
readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a
receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications
are obtained. A photo ID document will be sent in the mail that can be
used for voting. DMV's webpage explains the IDPP process<http://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/license-drvs/how-to-apply/id-card.aspx>. The website also has a locator to find the nearest DMV<https://trust.dot.state.wi.us/cscfinder/cscsearch.do> and check wait times.
For customers who need to replace a lost card (obtain a duplicate) or simply want to update their address on their records, wisconsindmv.gov<http://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/online-srvcs/online.aspx>
offers convenient online tools and a visit to a DMV may not be
necessary. A person may not have more than one valid driver license or
ID at any time.
DMV offers this IDPP service and ID card for voting purposes free of
charge. DMV's voter ID hotline, (844) 588-1069, is available for
questions on obtaining an ID to vote.