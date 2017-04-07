Hintz wins tie-break to take seat on Prescott City Council

Both Hintz and Dan Finley were the top write-in vote-getters in Tuesday's spring election for one of the at-large seats on the common council. After a recount Wednesday morning showed the outcome still tied, both candidates drew cards to break the tie. The procedure was conducted by the city's Election Board and Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand.
Hintz drew a seven of clubs and Finley drew a two of diamonds.
|Dar Hntz draws the winning card in the tie-breaker for the at-large Prescott City Council seat