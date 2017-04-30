Congressman Kind visits Europe to discuss importance of NATO alliance

WASHINGTON D.C. – Recently, U. S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third Congressional District of Wisconsin joined U. S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Rep. Mac Thornberry, and other members on a trip to talk with NATO allies in the United Kingdom, Norway, Poland, and Estonia.
Rep. Kind met with U.S. Armed Forces, government officials, and military leaders to discuss how the United States and our allies can continue to strengthen economic ties and work together to address security threats.
“At a time when Russia has taken a more aggressive stance our NATO allies are looking to the United States to reaffirm our strong economic and national security partnerships. During my visit to NATO allies in the United Kingdom, Norway, Poland, and Estonia we had productive discussions about how we can work together to strengthen our economic ties and improve counterintelligence and cybersecurity coordination,” said Rep. Kind.
During the trip Rep. Kind also had a chance to visit with members of the U.S. Armed Forces from Wisconsin stationed in Europe.
Rep. Kind has worked to find ways to improve intelligence coordination between the United States and our European allies. Last year, following the attacks in Paris and Brussels, he spoke with European and U.S. military leaders about the need to create a coordinated counter-terrorism task force to address security threats.