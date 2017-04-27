Congressman Kind says Federal plan needed to help dairy farmers in Canadian trade dispute

The plan should address the immediate impact of the Grassland’s Dairy decision and create a strategy to end the unfair trade practices at the root of the current problem.
“The recent decision by Grassland Dairy to cancel contracts due to unfair trade practices with Canada has sparked deep concern in dairy farmers across Wisconsin. Our dairy farmers face many challenges, and they can’t afford to have Canada, one the largest untapped markets for U.S. dairy products, continue to block access for U.S. products,” said Rep. Kind. “I am calling on Secretary Perdue, Secretary Ross, and Acting Trade Representative Vaughn to create a plan for addressing the immediate impact of the Grassland Dairy decision and for ending the unfair trade practices at the root of the current problem.”
Read a copy of Rep. Kind’s letter here.
In regards to the trade dispute with Canada, Rep. Kind has had several conversations with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and others in the Trump Administration to make sure Wisconsin farmers have access to new markets to sell their products and to ensure that Canada’s dairy policies are a top priority in the context of any NAFTA renegotiation.