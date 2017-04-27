Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Congressman Kind says Federal plan needed to help dairy farmers in Canadian trade dispute

WASHINGTON D.C. -  U.S. Rep. Ron Kind sent a letter to newly confirmed USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Acting Trade Representative Vaughn requesting that by May 1st, when the Grassland contracts expire, they create a plan to address the situation. 

The plan should address the immediate impact of the Grassland’s Dairy decision and create a strategy to end the unfair trade practices at the root of the current problem.

“The recent decision by Grassland Dairy to cancel contracts due to unfair trade practices with Canada has sparked deep concern in dairy farmers across Wisconsin. Our dairy farmers face many challenges, and they can’t afford to have Canada, one the largest untapped markets for U.S. dairy products, continue to block access for U.S. products,” said Rep. Kind. “I am calling on Secretary Perdue, Secretary Ross, and Acting Trade Representative Vaughn to create a plan for addressing the immediate impact of the Grassland Dairy decision and for ending the unfair trade practices at the root of the current problem.”     

Read a copy of Rep. Kind’s letter here.

In regards to the trade dispute with Canada, Rep. Kind has had several conversations with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and others in the Trump Administration to make sure Wisconsin farmers have access to new markets to sell their products and to ensure that Canada’s dairy policies are a top priority in the context of any NAFTA renegotiation.



Posted by at

Blog Archive