Cardinal tracksters get through bad weather at B-W meet

BALDWIN – Despite wet and cold weather conditions, the Prescott High School Track and Field Team got through a seven-team meet held at Baldwin-Woodville’s King Field last week Tuesday, April 25.
PHS’s Alysse Lewis made it four-for-four in the triple jump as she won first place again in the event, this time with a leap of 32 feet, three inches.
Prescott had a few boys’ event champions as well. Joe Lubich placed first in the 400-meter run in a time of :54.71 seconds. Trevor Rein notched first place in the 1600-meter run in 4:55.85 and Westy Bartsch won the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 10 inches. He’s won three of the four meets he’s competed. Finishing second was his teammate Ty Sanford.
PHS's next meet is Tuesday at Amery.