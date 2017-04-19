Borner Farm's special use permit up for debate again before Prescott City Council

The Borner Farm's special use permit for its Friday "Pizza Nights" will be up for debate at the Prescott City Council at its Monday meeting at 6:30 p.m., April 24 at the City Building on 800 N. Borner St.
The Farm, which is located on Walnut St. received a permit a couple of years ago to host its Pizza Nights every other Friday from the summer through the fall. The Farm uses its own vegatables for its brick-over cooked pizzas and draw good-sized crowds. It's also a fundraiser for the Community Supporter Agriculture (CSA) projects at the Farm.
However this has created problems for the Farm's neighbors over parking and the number of people who partake in Pizza Night activities. They have brought their concerns to the city and Mayor Dave Hovel and the council will take up the matter at their next meeting. The Borner Farm has also asked its supporters and backers in the community to attend the meeting (through its Facebook Page) as well.
For more on this story, read the print edition Prescott Journal next week .