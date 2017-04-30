Annual St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour weekend of May 12-14

This springtime, self-guided tour is anticipated by all who enjoy handmade pottery. It is
nationally recognized as a gathering of exceptional potters. Always held on Mothers'
Day weekend, "The Tour" is an opportunity to enjoy the hospitality of local potters in
their rural studios. This year, you can meet 52 accomplished guest potters from around
the nation who have been invited by each host especially for this weekend event.
Begun in 1993 as an outgrowth of potters' individual studio sales, "The Tour" has
maintained its welcoming "open house" hospitality. It has grown to be a once-a-year
place to lay your hands on thousands of pots and to meet and talk with a total of 60
potters. This friendly, face-to-face connection between makers and users of pottery has
proven satisfying to visitors and potters alike. Visitors have reported finding,
"Unexpectedly warm hospitality", "The highest quality anywhere", and "Stuff that I can
afford and is American made".
The seven pottery studios are located in the upper St. Croix River Valley, in Chisago
County, Minn. less than a one hour drive from Minneapolis and St. Paul. Admission to all the
studios is free and open to everyone.
Visit www.minnesotapotters.com for a printable map, photos, and more
information about this year’s participating potters or call 651-674-4555.
Also, check out this recent video produced by The American Craft Council:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GE_5DZvQAUE&feature=share .
|This rabbit plate made by artist Sue Tirrell is one many pottery items from studios a part of the annual St. Croix River Valley Pottery Tour which this year takes place from May 12-14.