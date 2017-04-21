Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, April 21, 2017

Accident in Clifton Township injuries two

CLIFTON - A one-vehicle accident with injuries took place in Clifton Township on April 19 at 9:16 p.m.

Maureen Santovi-Delong, 35, of Durand was operating her 2012 Honda Civic southbound on County Road F when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a field approach before coming to a stop.
Santovi-Delong was transported by River Falls Area Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul,  Minn. with undetermined injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, Tiffany Santovi, 37, of Woodbury, Minn., was transported to Regina Hospital in Hastings, MN, with undetermined injuries
  Responding to the scene were deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office along with personnel from River Falls Area Ambulance and the Prescott Fire Department. The accident remains under investigation.










