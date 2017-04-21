Accident in Clifton Township injuries two

Maureen Santovi-Delong, 35, of Durand was operating her 2012 Honda Civic southbound on County Road F when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a field approach before coming to a stop.
Santovi-Delong was transported by River Falls Area Ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, Tiffany Santovi, 37, of Woodbury, Minn., was transported to Regina Hospital in Hastings, MN, with undetermined injuries
Responding to the scene were deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office along with personnel from River Falls Area Ambulance and the Prescott Fire Department. The accident remains under investigation.