PHS Softball team opens season with shutout win over Durand

Winning pitcher Kaili Wescott got out of a bases loaded - one out situation in the third inning with two strikeouts. She then helped the Cardinals score five runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 8-0 lead with two-out, two-RBI double.
Wescott also belted a two-run homer in the second with two outs which put PHS in front 3-0.
Prescott had nine hits in the contest led by Wescott's three and two for Katelyn Miller, who also scored three runs and drove in a run. Hope Miner hit a triple.
|Prescott pitcher Kaili Wescott with a toss from the mound during the Cardinals' contest vs. Durand