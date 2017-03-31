Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, March 31, 2017

PHS Softball team opens season with shutout win over Durand

The Prescott High School softball team won its season-opener Thursday 10-0 in four and half innings over Durand at Biggs Field in Prescott.

Winning pitcher Kaili Wescott got out of a bases loaded - one out situation in the third inning with two strikeouts. She then helped the Cardinals score five runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 8-0 lead with two-out, two-RBI double.

Wescott also belted a two-run homer in the second with two outs which put PHS in front 3-0.

Prescott had nine hits in the contest led by Wescott's three and two for Katelyn Miller, who also scored three runs and drove in a run. Hope Miner hit a triple.

Prescott pitcher Kaili Wescott with a toss from the mound during the Cardinals' contest vs. Durand

