Upcoming programs at CNC in February

HASTINGS, Minn. – The Carpenter Nature Center has the following programs taking place through the rest of the month of February for members of the community to take part in. To do so call 651-437-4359
February 10
7:00-9:00 p.m.
Enjoy a winter night under the moonlight with a relaxing snowshoe hike at CNC. After the hike, warm up by the fire and enjoy fresh popcorn and hot apple cider. Snowshoes provided or bring your own; dress for the weather. Program Fee: $10.00 per person or $7.00 for “Friends of CNC.”
February 13
7:00-9:00 p.m.
This time of the year, many of the Midwest’s 12 owl species are vocalizing to attract mates. Explore CNC on a guided night hike to look and listen for these owls. If there is enough snow cover, snowshoes will be provided or you may bring your own. Program Fee: $6.00 per person or $4.00 for “Friends of CNC.” Please call 651-437-4359 to register.
February 17
7:00-9:00 p.m.
Join WCCO Radio Meteorologist Mike Lynch to watch the great celestial show in the skies. Get to know the constellations and some of the stories behind them. Use telescopes to view planets, star clusters, nebulae, galaxies and other wonders. Dress for the weather and bring a lawn chair. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Program Fee: $15.00 per person or $12.00 for “Friends of CNC.”
February 24
8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Have you ever wondered what bird banding is all about? Our bird banders welcome you to see songbirds up close and learn about the birds who share our ecosystem. Banding runs continuously for the full 3 ½ hours but visitors may come and go at any time. Please call ahead so we know you are coming. Donations of bird seed or suet will be greatly appreciated in lieu of a program fee.
February 25 & 26
11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.
The World Bird Sanctuary staff from St. Louis will be coming to CNC to present a captivating program about birds of prey. Visitors will learn about raptors from around the world. Experience live hawks, eagles, owls, falcons and vultures up close and in free-flight. The presenters will introduce methods to help protect raptors and their habitats. Event Fee: $10.00 per person or $7.00 for “Friends of CNC.” RSVP and non-refundable payment required.