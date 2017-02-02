Prescott's Seifert leading UWRF hoopsters on school-record win streak

RIVER FALLS - Former Prescott High School basketball all-star Clay Seifert is playing a key role in helping the University of Wisconsin-River Falls men's basketball team have their best season in almost school history.
The Falcons have won a school-record 17 straight ballgames, including last night's 73-59 win over UW-LaCrosse. UWRF's only loss this season was to Hope College of Michigan. UW-River Falls leads the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 9-0 record.
Seifert has played in 20 games and has started 10 as guard for UWRF. He is averaging six points per game and three rebounds. He also has 31 assists and 19 steals. He had five assists against UW-LaCrosse in 23 minutes of play. He scored a season-high 15 points vs. UW-Eau Claire back on Jan. 4
Seifert played his freshman season of college basketball at Bemidji, Minn. State last season before transferring to UWRF. The Falcons are ranked No. 4 in the country in NCAA Division III.
The Falcons host UW-Oshkosh Saturday at the Karges Center. Tip-off is at 5 p.m.