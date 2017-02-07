Prescott Police Explorers looking for new members, community involvement

The Explorer program is hosting a “first nighter” event next Monday, Feb. 13 at Malone Intermediate School in Prescott starting at 6 p.m. for persons interested in joining the program.
The Police Explorers is a program of young adults and teens ages 14-21 taking part in police activities and training with advising officers from the department to help them learn the skills of not only being a police officer, but also in many fields of law enforcement which offer potential careers.
Last year Prescott Police Explorers helped out department staff with the Flood Runs during the spring and fall and the Shop with a Cop Program at Christmas time. They also received first aid training from a local EMS unit and first responders. They plan on doing more this year.
