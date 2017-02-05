Prescott High Dance Team state champions again

Prescott finished first in Division 2 Jazz and took second in Division 4 Pom
Two PHS Dancers: Kaitlyn Timmins and Paige Payne received Division 2 All-State honors for individual performances held earlier in the afternoon.
|Prescott High School's state champion D2 Jazz team preforming their routine during the state meet at the La Crosse Center.