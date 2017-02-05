Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Prescott High Dance Team state champions again

LA CROSSE - The Prescott High School Dance Team successfully defended its Division 2 Jazz title once again at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches (WACPC) State Meet held at the La Crosse Center Saturday evening.

Prescott finished first in Division 2 Jazz and took second in Division 4 Pom

Two PHS Dancers: Kaitlyn Timmins and Paige Payne received Division 2 All-State honors for individual performances held earlier in the afternoon.

Read more on the state dance competition and Prescott's continued success in this week's print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town on Wednesday.

Prescott High School's state champion D2 Jazz team preforming their routine during the state meet at the La Crosse Center.

