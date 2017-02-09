Prescott Chamber of Commerce holds 38th annual dinner

Attendance was listed at a record 154.
Receiving Chamber of Commerce Awards were Penny Peterson as Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Lisa Johnson as Chamber Member of the Year, UNFI as New Chamber Member of the Year and Beth Charette received the Chamber's Educator of the Year Award.
The Prescott Police Department received the Special Recognition Award.
For more about the event, read next week's print edition of the Prescott Journal.
|Prescott Chamber of Commerce Award winners at last night's annual dinner at the Confluence Center (From left): Penny Peterson, Lisa Johnson, Lorien Lucas of UNFI and Educator of the Year Beth Charette.