PHS’s Ryan receives teacher appreciation award from RF student

“Hearing from or getting visits from former students means the world to me,” Prescott High School Teacher Jeff Ryan said. “You always hope to have a positive impact on the lives of young people. It's what makes being a teacher worthwhile.”
Ryan found this out when he was given an award at halftime of a River Falls’ High School girls’ basketball game back on Jan. 20. He was chosen as the teacher who made a difference in the life of Stephanie Fleming, who was a student of Ryan’s in his Civics and World Geography during the 2013-2014 school year.
