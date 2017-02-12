PHS wrestling team advances six to sectional tournament

Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, February 12, 2017

ELLSWORTH - The Prescott High School Wrestling Team will take one of its largest contingents to the individual sectional tournament in several years as six of its wrestlers qualified through the WIAA Division 2 Ellsworth Regional meet held Saturday.

Ty Sanford was PHS's lone regional champion. He took first at 195 pounds. Finishing second and also qualifying for next weekend's individual sectional meet in Amery are Ethan Tulip at 106 pounds, Cody Atherton at 138, Ethan Luksich at 160, Matt McNurlin at 170 and Dillon Kimmen at 220. Both Kimmen and Luksich won wrestleback matches to reach second place.

Ellsworth won the regional meet and will move on to the team sectional tournament Tuesday at St. Croix Central. Baldwin-Woodville was second and Prescott third out of the six teams competing.

Prescott's Ethan Luksich was one of six Cardinal wrestlers to qualify for the sectional meet after Saturday's regional meet.

