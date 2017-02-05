PHS grapplers place third in MBC meet

PHS scored 133 points and were 12 points behind second place New Richmond. No. 1 ranked Ellsworth easily won the league title with 312 points.
The Cardinals were led by conference champions Ty Sanford at 195 pounds and Dillon Kimmen at 220 pounds. Sanford pinned St. Croix Central's Ryan Larson in 3:14 and Kimmen downed Osecola's Tanner Johnson by a 6-2 decision in the finals.
Prescott had eight other wrestlers of the nine it entered in the tournament place in the top five.
Read more about the MBC in next week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands in town on Wednesday.
|Prescott's Joe Schulte puts his St. Croix Central opponent Logan Johnson on the mat for a pin in the first round of the MBC tournament.