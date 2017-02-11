Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, February 11, 2017

PHS girls basketball team downs Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH - The Prescott High School Girls Basketball team overcame a slow start to defeat Highway 10 rival Ellsworth 47-36 Friday evening.

Prescott didn't score its first basket in the Middle Border Conference contest until the 13:54 mark of the first half. Still, PHS was able to take a 17-12 halftime lead and held the Panthers scoreless for over nine minutes.

Allie Murphy finished with 16 points while teammate Kelsey Penk had nine points. The Cardinals also got six points each from Katelyn Miller and Sammi Zuehlsdorf.

PHS, 8-13 overall and 6-7 in the MBC, closes its regular season Thursday at St. Croix Central. The Cards' will also find out its regional tournament pairings this weekend as the seeding meeting takes place Sunday.

Prescott's Allie Murphy goes in for a lay-up splitting two Ellsworth defenders.

