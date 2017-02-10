Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, February 10, 2017

PHS boys' hoops nails down fourth straight MBC title, 43rd straight conference win

The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team won its 43rd straight Middle Border Conference game Thursday evening at home over Somerset 77-53 and thus won its fourth straight MBC title.

PHS 7-1 senior center Owen Hamilton scored 25 points and teammate Peter Brookshaw finished with 12 points.  Prescott's Nick Simon also scored 12 points in the Cardinals' win.

Prescott improves to 17-3 overall and 12-0 in league play. They are at Ellsworth next Friday.

Read more on the Cardinals' week in basketball in next week's print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands and in town Wednesdays.

Prescott's Owen Hamilton tries to keep the ball away from a Somerset defender. Photo by Jason Strangis

