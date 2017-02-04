No. 9 Prescott boys' cagers rout Blackhawks

PHS already led 40-18 at halftime and then used aggressive, attacking defense to get steals and lay-ups to expand its lead to 70-25 in the second half. The Cardinals' held B-W's leading scorer Zak Jourdeans to just two points of 14 for the game in the second half.
Owen Hamilton had 27 points for Prescott and Luke Murphy finished with 17. Peter Brookshaw was also in double figures for the Redbirds with 13 points.
Prescott improves to 10-0 in the MBC and 15-3 overall. It's next contest is Tuesday at Osceola, who is just behind the Cardinal in second place in the league. Tip-off time is 7:15 p.m.
|Prescott guard Luke Murphy zooms past three Baldwin-Woodville defenders on his way for a lay-up