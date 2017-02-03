MBC Wrestling Meet this Saturday in Amery

No. 1 ranked Ellsworth is the defending champion and has won the meet which determines the league champions 12 straight times.
The Prescott High School wrestling team has a shot of finishing in the top half of the meet after taking seventh last season.
"We have the opportunity to get several wrestlers into the semifinals and into the finals and having place in the top four,” PHS head coach Jordan Poirier said. “If we do that the points should be there to have a top four finish.”
Those PHS wrestlers with .500 records and above include Ethan Tulip at 106 pounds with 27-9 overall record; Cody Atherton, 16-11 at 138; Matthew McNurlin, 24-10 at 170; Joe Schulte, 22-8 at 182; Ty Sanford, 30-2 at 195 and Dillon Kimmen, 27-4 at 220 pounds. Cardinal wrestlers like Andrew Shelstad at 152 and Ethan Luksich at 160 are just below the .500 mark and teammate Blake Atherton at 132 has over 10 wins.
Tulip and Prescott’s Charlie Stuhl are the top contenders for the MBC title at 106. Other ranked wrestlers from the MBC who looked to be favorites in their respective weight classes are Matt Peterson of Ellsworth and Jacek Nicowski of Baldwin-Woodville and Josh Maack of Somerset at 113; Sawyer Hamilton of Ellsworth and Jacob Nyhagen of St. Croix Central at 120; Sawyer Strom of Ellsworth and Steve Moncada of Somerset at 126; Sam Stuhl of Ellsworth at 132; Bryce Younger of New Richmond, Jared Lansing of Ellsworth; Cole Skelton of Ellsworth, Preston Anez of Somerset and Diego Lowney of Osceola at 145; Shawn Waalen of Amery at 152; Anders Lantz of Ellsworth at 160; Jack Feldt of Osceola at 170; Jake Sigler of Ellsworth at 182; Ty Sanford of Prescott at 195; Tanner Johnson of Osceola and Dillon Kimmen of Prescott at 220 and Mike Freund of Ellsworth and Hunter Schmidt of St. Croix Central at heavyweight.
Tulip and Prescott’s Charlie Stuhl are the top contenders for the MBC title at 106. Other ranked wrestlers from the MBC who looked to be favorites in their respective weight classes are Matt Peterson of Ellsworth and Jacek Nicowski of Baldwin-Woodville and Josh Maack of Somerset at 113; Sawyer Hamilton of Ellsworth and Jacob Nyhagen of St. Croix Central at 120; Sawyer Strom of Ellsworth and Steve Moncada of Somerset at 126; Sam Stuhl of Ellsworth at 132; Bryce Younger of New Richmond, Jared Lansing of Ellsworth; Cole Skelton of Ellsworth, Preston Anez of Somerset and Diego Lowney of Osceola at 145; Shawn Waalen of Amery at 152; Anders Lantz of Ellsworth at 160; Jack Feldt of Osceola at 170; Jake Sigler of Ellsworth at 182; Ty Sanford of Prescott at 195; Tanner Johnson of Osceola and Dillon Kimmen of Prescott at 220 and Mike Freund of Ellsworth and Hunter Schmidt of St. Croix Central at heavyweight.