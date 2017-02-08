Croix Chordsman offer singing Valentines

These men belong to the Barbershop Harmony Society, the largest men’s singing organization in the world. They love to sing, will sing for your love, and your love will love it, we guarantee.
The Croix Chordsmen will have four different quartets available this year, traveling over western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota on St. Valentines Day.
They offer:
· two romantic songs
· a personalized card
· a rose
· box of candy
· a photo of the event
· all for a nominal fee of $40.
They have been known to show up at parties, romantic dinners, schools, nursing homes and even board meetings. Proceeds go to local charities and the "Youth In Harmony" program.
To book your singing Valentines go to the website: www.stcroixvalleychapter.com
or call Tyler Smith 651-439-4527, or Dick Kelm 715-425-2793.r
|M&D Harmony Quartet serenading a couple with “Let me Call you Sweetheart”.
