Congressman Kind sponsors bill to lower higher education costs

With many Wisconsin students choosing to take less traditional paths towards completing their education it is important to make sure they have the opportunity to access year-round Pell Grants.
“As I talk with families across western and central Wisconsin, I often hear about how they are struggling to balance taking care of their family with affording to get the education they need to succeed in the job market. By not having Pell Grants available year-round many Wisconsinites are being forced to make a choice between continuing their education at a higher cost or falling behind in their program. This is unacceptable,” said Rep. Kind. “We need to find ways to make receiving an education more affordable for everyone, and a simple first step is allowing students to access Pell Grants year-round.”
Year-round Pell Grants were terminated in 2011, limiting students that enroll in classes year-round to only receive a Pell Grant for their fall and spring classes. The ACCESS Act will also allow both part-time and full-time students to receive the grant. Restoring year-round Pell Grants will assist an estimated one million students earn degrees with less debt.