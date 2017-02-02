Congressman Kind introduces bill to assist Wisconsin brewers

Wisconsin brewers have an economic impact of close to $1 billion on the western and central Wisconsin economy and support almost 8,000 jobs.
“The Wisconsin beer industry not only produces the best beer in the world, but it also creates jobs and grows the local economy in communities across central and western Wisconsin. I am proud to introduce a bipartisan bill to help Wisconsin brewers - large and small, tap into new markets and create good-paying jobs here in Wisconsin,” said Rep. Kind.
The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act reduces excise taxes, compliance burdens, and regulations for brewers, cider makers, vintners, and distillers. This legislation is comprehensive and supported by the entire craft beverage industry.