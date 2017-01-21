Thirty-Nine MBC wins and counting for Prescott boys' hoops

After a close first half, the Cardinals outscored NR 17-2 to lead 43-21 at hafltime. Prescott quickly expanded the lead to 30 points at the start of the second half which allowed their reserves to see extensive playing time.
Prescott had four players in double figures led by Owen Hamilton's 24 points, 14 each for Luke Murphy and Pete Brookshaw and 10 points for freshman guard Parker Nielsen.
PHS is at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau this afternoon.
|Prescott's Peter Brookshaw drives past a New Richmond defender.