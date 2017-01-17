The Tower of Prescott: Owen Hamilton

There are a number of ways a seven or eight year old experiences disappointment. Perhaps it’s finding out that Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny aren’t real. Maybe it’s learning your older brother ate the last of the chocolate chip cookies. Or your older sister gets her own bedroom.
However, for Prescott senior basketball player Owen Hamilton disappointment had nothing to do with childhood folklore, grandma’s homemade goodies, or sibling rivalry. Today the towering senior recalls how he, for a short time in 2nd grade, wasn’t the tallest kid in the class.
That distinction went to his classmate Abe Rohl and according to the smiling senior seven footer it “was one of the worst moments of my life and thankfully” says Hamilton, “I reclaimed the title a month lat er and since then I have never given it up.”
This season the 7’1” Hamilton has caused fits for his opponents. The Cardinal center is averaging a team high 24.5 points 12.2 rebounds per game leading the Cardinals to an overall record of 11-1 and a #5 ranking in the most recent Wisconsin Sports Network Coaches Poll.
