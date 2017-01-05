STEM classes expand knowledge for Prescott Middle Schoolers

Having student take classes in STEM fields (Science – Technology – Engineering- Mathematics) isn’t just to prepare students for the potential jobs of the 21st Century.
It’s also expanding the minds and possibilities of the same students as they make the transition to high school education and beyond. That’s true for Prescott Middle Schoolers as would be anywhere.
“It gives them a start in fields that are the jobs for tomorrow,” Prescott Middle School Principal Jim Dalluhn said. “But it also is a part of the comprehensive education for our students to expand what they believe they can accomplish and what they find interesting in those fields. There’s not a lot of leeway in the selection of electives when students get into high school so education at middle school level is very broad in areas like STEM along with the arts and music. It helps students discover what they like and don’t like so to better choose elective classes later on. And it allows them to discover talents inside each student they may not know they have until they go through such classes.”
Sixth graders at Prescott Middle School take robotics, seventh graders take computer coding and eighth graders are involved with structural design and engineering.
Prescott Middle Schoolers Jade Nei, Megan Johnson, Halle Anger hold up the bridge they designed in their structural design and engineering class