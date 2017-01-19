Sen. Baldwin introduces legislation for U.S. to withdraw from TPP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Ed Markey (D-MA) introduced legislation to require the President to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to withdraw from TPP on “Day One” of his presidency. This legislation would hold Trump accountable to this campaign promise to American workers.
“TPP is a bad deal for American workers. Instead of creating an even playing field, this deal increases the global race to the bottom in worker pay. American manufacturing jobs will continue to go abroad as Buy America rules are further eroded. The agreement gives foreign companies the ability to challenge American laws in secret international courts. Negotiated behind closed doors, TPP reflects the desires of multinational corporations, not the Wisconsin workers who will have to live with its consequences,” said Senator Baldwin. “President-elect Trump repeatedly promised to withdraw from TPP, in fact he made a pledge to do it on Friday. He must be held accountable to this pledge and he needs to keep his word to American workers.”