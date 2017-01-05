Sen. Baldwin calls for bipartisan Senate investigation of Russian interference in 2016 election

“Congress has a responsibility to get to the bottom of this. That is why I support a new, bipartisan Senate Select Committee on Cyber to investigate how the Russian government interfered in our election and sought to influence it,” Senator Baldwin said.
Senator Baldwin also announced her support for the actions taken by the Obama Administration in response to the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election.
“While President-elect Trump has encouraged, dismissed and even defended these attacks on America, I support President Obama’s response to the Russian government’s cyberattacks on our election. Our intelligence community has made clear these attacks were aimed at interfering with and influencing our election and they cannot be ignored. America is stronger when we are united and have the backbone to stand up to Russia’s aggression,” Senator Baldwin said.
Last Thursday, the F.B.I. and Department of Homeland Security released a report detailing the ways that the Russian government acted to interfere with and influence the American election through cyberespionage. President Obama also authorized a number of actions in response to the Russian government’s hacking of our American election.
