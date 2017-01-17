Sen. Baldwin awarded Army decoration for Distinguished Civilian Service from Secretary Eric Fanning

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin was awarded the Department of the Army’s Decoration for Distinguished Civilian Service. Senator Baldwin was presented the award by Army Secretary Eric Fanning in a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
“It is my privilege to represent the many dedicated Wisconsinites serving in America’s all-volunteer Army, whether part of the National Guard, Reserves, or Active Component, as well as their families. I’ve also been proud to advocate for the hardworking men and women in our state’s defense industry who support our country’s soldiers, building the platforms and equipment that ensure our servicemembers complete their missions successfully and safely,” said Senator Baldwin. “I would like to thank Secretary Fanning for selecting me for this award – it’s truly an honor.”
"This award represents my appreciation for Senator Tammy Baldwin's work during my time as Secretary, leading efforts within the Senate to ensure the health and well-being of the American Soldier,” said Secretary Fanning. “Senator Baldwin's commitment and passion for advancing equality and promoting diversity and inclusion in the Armed Services will have a positive, enduring impact. I am grateful for her friendship as well as her steadfast support to the Army and am confident she will continue to be a strong advocate for the U.S. Army and its Soldiers, Civilians, and Families."
B-Roll video and photos of the award ceremony are available for download and use.
The Department of the Army Decoration for Distinguished Civilian Service was established by directive of the Secretary of the Army in May 1956. The Secretary of the Army awards this decoration to those who provide distinguished service that makes a substantial contribution to the accomplishment of the Army's missions.
In October, Senator Baldwin received the Department of the Navy’s highest award for civilians, the Navy Distinguished Public Service Medal. Senator Baldwin was presented the award by Navy Secretary Ray Mabus at Marinette Marine.