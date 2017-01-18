Rep. Ron Kind Introduces Bill to Help Families of Wisconsin Veterans Receive Service Medals

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind introduced the bipartisan Honoring Our Heroes Act, which allows family members within four generations to a veteran to apply for replacement medals, once all immediate family have passed away.
This bill comes after an Eau Claire County resident reached out to Rep. Kind’s office after having problems getting her great-uncle’s Purple Heart.
“I have long said that the best ideas for bills come directly from Wisconsinites and this bill is a great example of that. After hearing Tari’s story I am proud to make sure that no other family is denied their loved ones service medals simply because of an arbitrary rule,” said Rep. Kind.
The Honoring Our Heroes Act was inspired by Tari Poulda of Eau Claire, whose great uncle, Bruce Bradley, died during the Pearl Harbor attacks on the USS Arizona. Though Bradley (S2.c, USN) and his family received a posthumous Purple Heart, the medal had been misplaced in the early 2000s. Poulda worked with caseworkers in Rep. Ron Kind’s office, and ultimately the White House granted her an exception to the current law.