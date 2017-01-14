Rep. Kind Introduces Bill to Lower Over-the-Counter Drug Prices for Wisconsin Families

WASHINGTON D.C. – This week U.S. Rep. Ron Kind introduced the bipartisan Restoring Access to Medication Act, which would expand existing programs to help lower the cost of over-the-counter medicine for Wisconsin families.
“With cold and flu season in full swing, many Wisconsinites are having to pay steep prices for over-the-counter medicines to treat their symptoms. The Restoring Access to Medication and Improving Health Savings Act will lower drug costs for Wisconsin families,” said Rep. Kind.
This legislation, introduced with Rep. Lynne Jenkins (R-KS), would restore the ability of people to use the funds in their Health Savings Account and Flexible Spending Account to purchase over-the-counter medications.