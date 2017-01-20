Prescott wrestlers rip St. Croix Central 54-18

PHS won key matches in the lower and middleweight classes which set-up the team's "power alley" in the upper weight to finish off the Panthers for a big win. Those winners included Ryan Pederson and Ethan Tulip at 106 and 113 pounds respectively; Isaiah Tulip by pinfall at 126 pounds; Cody Atherton at 138 and Andrew Shelstad at 152.
By the time 160 pounds rolled round the Cardinals were ahead 30-18 and rolled to victory led by wins for Ethan Luksich at 160, Matt McNurlin at 170, Joe Schulte at 182, Ty Sanford at 195 and Dillon Kimmen at 220.
The Cards' wrestle in the Arcadia Raider Challenge this Saturday.
Prescott High wrestler Abdraimov Aman has his St. Croix Central opponent on his back in a match at 145 pounds