Friday, January 20, 2017

Prescott wrestlers rip St. Croix Central 54-18

The Prescott High School wrestling team won its final home dual meet of the 2016-17 season Thursday evening by a 54-18 score over St. Croix Central. The win evens the Cardinals' dual meet record at 3-3 overall and in the Middle Border Conference.

PHS won key matches in the lower and middleweight classes which set-up the team's "power alley" in the upper weight to finish off the Panthers for a big win. Those winners included Ryan Pederson and Ethan Tulip at 106 and 113 pounds respectively; Isaiah Tulip by pinfall at 126 pounds; Cody Atherton at 138 and Andrew Shelstad at 152.

By the time 160 pounds rolled round the Cardinals were ahead 30-18 and rolled to victory led by wins for Ethan Luksich at 160, Matt McNurlin at 170, Joe Schulte at 182, Ty Sanford at 195 and Dillon Kimmen at 220.

The Cards' wrestle in the Arcadia Raider Challenge this Saturday.

Prescott High wrestler Abdraimov Aman has his St. Croix Central opponent on his back in a match at 145 pounds


  
